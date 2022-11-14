Summit County Health shares flu forecast, urges shots and boosters
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant shared what we can expect this season when it comes to the flu. He urged everyone to get flu shots and Covid-19 boosters to protect not only yourself but others around you. Bondurant also gave insight into what was learned from the Covid-19 pandemic and how those lessons can be applied to keep everyone safe in the future.
