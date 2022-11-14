© 2022 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Summit County Health shares flu forecast, urges shots and boosters

Published November 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM MST
Phil Bondurant
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant shared what we can expect this season when it comes to the flu. He urged everyone to get flu shots and Covid-19 boosters to protect not only yourself but others around you. Bondurant also gave insight into what was learned from the Covid-19 pandemic and how those lessons can be applied to keep everyone safe in the future.
Click here to find more information about flu and Covid-19 vaccinations.

