Local News Hour | November 15, 2022

Published November 15, 2022 at 11:57 AM MST
Townhomes, senior housing return to Heber City Council (2:09)

Winter Sports School Head of School Tess Miner Farra has the highlights of the class of 2022 who is graduating Friday. (4:29)

Brighton Estates blaze highlights challenges fighting fires in remote areas (15:06)

Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken shared an update on several development projects in town including the Deer Valley Snow Park proposal. (18:59)

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Education Director Mary Closser said their industry is approaching the busiest time of the year. They are reminding Utahns not to toss your wrapping and packaging but to recycle it. (38:59)

Recycle Utah, The Winter Sports School, Deer Valley
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
