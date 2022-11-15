Local News Hour | November 15, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
Townhomes, senior housing return to Heber City Council (2:09)
Winter Sports School Head of School Tess Miner Farra has the highlights of the class of 2022 who is graduating Friday. (4:29)
Brighton Estates blaze highlights challenges fighting fires in remote areas (15:06)
Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken shared an update on several development projects in town including the Deer Valley Snow Park proposal. (18:59)
Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Education Director Mary Closser said their industry is approaching the busiest time of the year. They are reminding Utahns not to toss your wrapping and packaging but to recycle it. (38:59)