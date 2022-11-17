Local News Hour | November 17, 2022
Park City Film's old screen with a line through the middle
Park City Film new screen going in through window
Park City Film's new screen
White Pine Touring Nordic Center Director Richard Hodges
Caren Bell | Kept Current
White Pine Touring Nordic Center Director Richard Hodges talks about opening weekend and the future for overflow parking on the north end of the golf course driving range.
Park City local Caren Bell has details about her online entertainment destination and newsletter, Kept Current, a one-stop shop for local events and happenings.
Park City Film Director Katy Wang shared how the experience is getting an upgrade including a new screen and plans for the new seat installation this spring.