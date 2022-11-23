Local News Hour | November 23, 2022
Housing scarce this winter, say seasonal workers (2:04)
High Valley Transit's new Heber Valley routes (5:58)
Communities That Care to get new executive director (19:50)
Park City Mountain ski lift mechanics unionize - a first in U.S. (25:58)
Sundance Institute to honor storytellers with inaugural opening night event Jan. 19 (27:15)
What to expect form US Ski and Snowboard teams this season (29:14)
Have land? Summit County wants to hear from you (46:56)