Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 23, 2022

Published November 23, 2022 at 1:38 PM MST
Housing scarce this winter, say seasonal workers (2:04)
High Valley Transit's new Heber Valley routes (5:58)
Communities That Care to get new executive director (19:50)
Park City Mountain ski lift mechanics unionize - a first in U.S. (25:58)
Sundance Institute to honor storytellers with inaugural opening night event Jan. 19 (27:15)
What to expect form US Ski and Snowboard teams this season (29:14)
Have land? Summit County wants to hear from you (46:56)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
