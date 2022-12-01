Local News Hour | December 1, 2022
(2:09) Utah Avalanche Center gives an update on avalanche conditions
(4:01) Apple technology helps local dispatchers handle skiing accidents
(6:14) Summit County Council supports 10 percent COTA increase
(15:52) Fraudulent Zillow listings continue string of real estate scams in Wasatch Back
(19:11) Expect big crowds at weekend Park City holiday concerts
(27:44) Heber Encircle house for LGBTQ+ youth delayed again
(30:41) MWNB Farmers asked to cut back on water use for irrigation
(35:24) Heber Valley Chamber: Grants available for marketing, new tourism businesses
(46:55) Heber City meets with residents to discuss long-term downtown plans