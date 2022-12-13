Local News Hour | December 13, 2022

Utah Avalanche Center report (01:43)

Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (05:54)

Summit County Council to revisit North Summit Fire tax increase following resident pushback (25:38)

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra shares a monthly update. (29:09)

Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers. (37:46)

Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought (46:33)