Local News Hour

Local News Hour | December 13, 2022

By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 13, 2022 at 12:25 PM MST
North Summit Fire District trucks

Utah Avalanche Center report (01:43)

Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (05:54)

Summit County Council to revisit North Summit Fire tax increase following resident pushback (25:38)

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra shares a monthly update. (29:09)

Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers. (37:46)

Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought (46:33)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
