local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | January 3, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM MST
Utah Avalanche Center report (2:42)

Park City Mountain employee dies in chairlift accident (5:26)

Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (6:49)

Treasure Mountain Junior High students get creative with ski designs (21:28)

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez and Chief Deputy Frank Smith have an update on our law enforcement issues. (24:32)

Summit Land Conservancy, Mountain Trails Foundation working to keep open space for recreation. (38:57)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
