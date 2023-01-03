Local News Hour | January 3, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Utah Avalanche Center report (2:42)
Park City Mountain employee dies in chairlift accident (5:26)
Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (6:49)
Treasure Mountain Junior High students get creative with ski designs (21:28)
Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez and Chief Deputy Frank Smith have an update on our law enforcement issues. (24:32)
Summit Land Conservancy, Mountain Trails Foundation working to keep open space for recreation. (38:57)