Local News Hour | January 23, 2023

Utah Avalanche Forecast Center report (02:12)

Soft snow on local trails slows down skiers, bikers (03:35)

Local producer has multiple films premiering at Sundance (05:07)

Assistant Park City Managers Sarah Pierce and Jen McGrath have a preview of this week's city council meeting. (08:13)

National Ability Center Program Manager Tracy Meier and athlete participant Zach Williams talk about the upcoming Huntsman Cup happening Feb. 1 to Feb. 3 at Park City Mountain. (26:32)

Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff and VP of Events and Government Affairs Bob Kollar discuss this year's legislative policy agenda. (36:31)