Local News Hour | January 23, 2023
Utah Avalanche Forecast Center report (02:12)
Soft snow on local trails slows down skiers, bikers (03:35)
Local producer has multiple films premiering at Sundance (05:07)
Assistant Park City Managers Sarah Pierce and Jen McGrath have a preview of this week's city council meeting. (08:13)
National Ability Center Program Manager Tracy Meier and athlete participant Zach Williams talk about the upcoming Huntsman Cup happening Feb. 1 to Feb. 3 at Park City Mountain. (26:32)
Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff and VP of Events and Government Affairs Bob Kollar discuss this year's legislative policy agenda. (36:31)