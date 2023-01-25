Local News Hour | January 25, 2023

Utah Avalanche Forecast Center report. (02:13)

Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby’s P.O.S.T. job remains in limbo; supporters speak out. (04:00)

Co-manager of Kids First Nancy Nichols in Aspen talks about the challenges of finding affordable childcare and how the city of Aspen is helping. (08:11)

Park City Council member Ryan Dickey has a recap of yesterday's meeting including the joint meeting with Summit County Council. (20:18)

Diana Green Foster explains The Turnaway Study. (38:08)