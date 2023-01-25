© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | January 25, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 25, 2023 at 11:37 AM MST
Damaris Mejia says the profit margin for her in-home childcare business is so thin she sometimes forgoes her own pay to meet bills.
Utah Avalanche Forecast Center report. (02:13)

Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby’s P.O.S.T. job remains in limbo; supporters speak out. (04:00)

Co-manager of Kids First Nancy Nichols in Aspen talks about the challenges of finding affordable childcare and how the city of Aspen is helping. (08:11)

Park City Council member Ryan Dickey has a recap of yesterday's meeting including the joint meeting with Summit County Council. (20:18)

Diana Green Foster explains The Turnaway Study. (38:08)

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
