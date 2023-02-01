© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | January 31, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 31, 2023 at 10:06 AM MST
Utah Avalanche Center update (01:29)

Skijoring adds cowboy kick to skiing stoke (02:48)

Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (05:52)

Legislative report with KUER politics reporter Saige Miller. (25:02)

U.S Moguls skier and Park City resident Cole McDonald and U.S. Freestyle Ski Team communications manager Lara Carlton have details on the Freestyle World Cup at Deer Valley this week. (40:01)

Utah Avalanche Center warns the backcountry needs a day or two to stabilize (48:22)

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
