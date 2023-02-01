Local News Hour | January 31, 2023

Utah Avalanche Center update (01:29)

Skijoring adds cowboy kick to skiing stoke (02:48)

Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (05:52)

Legislative report with KUER politics reporter Saige Miller. (25:02)

U.S Moguls skier and Park City resident Cole McDonald and U.S. Freestyle Ski Team communications manager Lara Carlton have details on the Freestyle World Cup at Deer Valley this week. (40:01)

Utah Avalanche Center warns the backcountry needs a day or two to stabilize (48:22)

