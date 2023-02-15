Local News Hour | February 15, 2023 By Leslie Thatcher Published February 15, 2023 at 12:51 PM MST Listen • 48:23 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google KPCW / Standstill traffic on Silver King Dr. near the base of Park City Mountain Saturday evening. Utah Avalanche Center update Tiger Woods golf course announcement sparks water-use questions Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides Park City Manager Matt Dias and Deputy City Manager Sarah Pierce Leadership Park City founder Myles Rademan