Local News Hour

Local News Hour | February 15, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 15, 2023 at 12:51 PM MST
Standstill traffic on Silver King Dr. near the base of Park City Mountain Saturday evening.

Utah Avalanche Center update

Tiger Woods golf course announcement sparks water-use questions

Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides

Park City Manager Matt Dias and Deputy City Manager Sarah Pierce

Leadership Park City founder Myles Rademan

