Local News Hour

Local News Hour | February 22, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 21, 2023 at 10:46 PM MST
Parker Malatesta
A major snowstorm hits Park City Feb. 22, 2023.

Utah Avalanche Center report (01:37)

High Valley Transit District Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez (06:56)

Park City Library Director Adriane Juarez has an update on what's happening at the library. (21:51)

Heber City Councilman Mike Johnston discusses Heber airport, ranked choice voting (33:49)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher