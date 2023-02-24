Local News Hour | February 24, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Utah Avalanche Center (03:04)
Ahead of council vote, Dakota Pacific not keen on changing proposal (06:19)
Bill Ciraco explains Park City traffic solutions shared in rotary meeting (09:07)
Division of Water Resources director Candice Hasenyager on Utah's drought (23:48)
New Park Record editor discusses local coverage (33:42)
Emergency responders rescue Wasatch County snowmobilers (36:45)
Monthly gallery stroll with Jude Grenney and Jeff Fishman (38:56)