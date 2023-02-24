© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | February 24, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published February 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST
A major snowstorm hits Park City Feb. 22, 2023.

Utah Avalanche Center (03:04)

Ahead of council vote, Dakota Pacific not keen on changing proposal (06:19)

Bill Ciraco explains Park City traffic solutions shared in rotary meeting (09:07)

Division of Water Resources director Candice Hasenyager on Utah's drought (23:48)

New Park Record editor discusses local coverage (33:42)

Emergency responders rescue Wasatch County snowmobilers (36:45)

Monthly gallery stroll with Jude Grenney and Jeff Fishman (38:56)

