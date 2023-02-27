© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour | February 27, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST
Park City Mountain
Snow storm at Park City Mountain.

Utah Avalanche Center (02:29)

Are trains the solution to Park City’s traffic problem? (04:49)

Ski and Snowboard Heroes of Park City lecture by Tom Kelly on March 1 (09:03)

Sundance visitation didn’t return to pre-pandemic levels this year (16:43)

Multicultural night in Heber shows off food, music, dancing from 17 countries (19:54)

Emma Garrard shares update from 2023 Intermountain Youth Championships (22:05)

Ahead of council vote, Dakota Pacific not keen on changing proposal (28:09)

Queerski parade raises awareness, funds, spirits (30:55)

Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff (33:07)

Heber City plans another election with ranked choice voting (48:44)

