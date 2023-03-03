Local News Hour | March 3, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Utah Avalanche Center (03:48)
Do state legislators single out Summit County? Local officials believe they do (07:04)
Henefer native Kennady McQueen heads to Pac-12 tournament (12:01)
UDOT explains the new Summit County travel time dashboard (16:09)
Entertainment center proposal shines light on parking requirements in Heber (27:26)
Peace House and Park City Film screen 'She Said' March 9 (30:20)
Summit County to form new board to oversee Snyderville Basin cemetery location, construction (31:16)
Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer on his latest coming to town (36:25)
KPCW Development Director Sarah Ervin explains winter pledge starting March 6 (49:06)