local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 3, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published March 3, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST
UDOT Marsac Closure.jpg
Carolyn Murray-KPCW
/
UDOT said it won't close the lower Marsac gates during storms

Utah Avalanche Center (03:48)

Do state legislators single out Summit County? Local officials believe they do (07:04)

Henefer native Kennady McQueen heads to Pac-12 tournament (12:01)

UDOT explains the new Summit County travel time dashboard (16:09)

Entertainment center proposal shines light on parking requirements in Heber (27:26)

Peace House and Park City Film screen 'She Said' March 9 (30:20)

Summit County to form new board to oversee Snyderville Basin cemetery location, construction (31:16)

Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer on his latest coming to town (36:25)

KPCW Development Director Sarah Ervin explains winter pledge starting March 6 (49:06)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
