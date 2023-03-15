Local News Hour | March 15, 2023
Utah Avalanche Center report (02:32)
Wasatch County Council public hearings focus on North Fields conservation easement, agricultural protections (04:35)
Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers (07:30)
Mountain Mediation Center gets political Wednesday (18:21)
Utah brings back RainHarvest barrel discounts as snow turns to rain (20:22)
Summit County Council to act on Dakota Pacific proposal, consider protecting Ure Ranch (22:54)
Ballet West announces 60th anniversary season (26:12)
Authors Hadley Dynak, Lauren Schiller share new book for Women's History Month (37:04)