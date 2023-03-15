© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 15, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 15, 2023 at 10:33 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Green Table photo cred Beau Pearson.jpg
Beau Pearson Photography
/
Ballet West

Utah Avalanche Center report (02:32)

Wasatch County Council public hearings focus on North Fields conservation easement, agricultural protections (04:35)

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers (07:30)

Mountain Mediation Center gets political Wednesday (18:21)

Utah brings back RainHarvest barrel discounts as snow turns to rain (20:22)

Summit County Council to act on Dakota Pacific proposal, consider protecting Ure Ranch (22:54)

Ballet West announces 60th anniversary season (26:12)

Authors Hadley Dynak, Lauren Schiller share new book for Women's History Month (37:04)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher