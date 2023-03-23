Local News Hour | March 23, 2023

Utah Avalance Center report (2:41)

North Summit Fire District Chief Ben Nielson with an update on the rebuilding of the district (5:25)

Hydrologist Matt Lindon discusses the historic snowpack and runoff (22:41)

Heber City Police Chief Dave Booth to retire this fall (34:57)

Filmaker John Gonthier on the Dr. Bob concert film "Ghosts of Rock 'n' Roll" (38:04)

Summit County construction encounters bedrock and budget problems (46:28)

Gas explosion at Deer Valley yurt (48:52)