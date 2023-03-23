© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE BLOG: Gwyneth Paltrow in Summit County court for ski accident lawsuit
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 23, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 23, 2023 at 1:44 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Utah Avalance Center report (2:41)
North Summit Fire District Chief Ben Nielson with an update on the rebuilding of the district (5:25)
Hydrologist Matt Lindon discusses the historic snowpack and runoff (22:41)
Heber City Police Chief Dave Booth to retire this fall (34:57)
Filmaker John Gonthier on the Dr. Bob concert film "Ghosts of Rock 'n' Roll" (38:04)
Summit County construction encounters bedrock and budget problems (46:28)
Gas explosion at Deer Valley yurt (48:52)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher