Local News Hour | March 23, 2023
Utah Avalance Center report (2:41)
North Summit Fire District Chief Ben Nielson with an update on the rebuilding of the district (5:25)
Hydrologist Matt Lindon discusses the historic snowpack and runoff (22:41)
Heber City Police Chief Dave Booth to retire this fall (34:57)
Filmaker John Gonthier on the Dr. Bob concert film "Ghosts of Rock 'n' Roll" (38:04)
Summit County construction encounters bedrock and budget problems (46:28)
Gas explosion at Deer Valley yurt (48:52)