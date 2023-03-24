© 2023 KPCW

LIVE BLOG: Gwyneth Paltrow in Summit County court for ski accident lawsuit
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 24, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published March 24, 2023 at 11:53 AM MDT
Utah Avalanche Center report (3:39)
Woodward Park City hosts knuckle huck competition (5:23)
South Summit HS Gay-Straight Alliance faculty advisor Amy Leithead and students working on Random Acts of Kindness and "you are not alone" initiatives (10:24)
Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey has a recap of last night's meeting (21:07)
Changes at the North Summit County Fire District (34:28)
Wasatch Camerata's Lorraine Branham and Tiffany Mortensen talk about their upcoming shows this weekend (38:03)
BalletNEXT's upcoming performances (46:50)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
