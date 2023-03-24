Local News Hour | March 24, 2023

Utah Avalanche Center report (3:39)

Woodward Park City hosts knuckle huck competition (5:23)

South Summit HS Gay-Straight Alliance faculty advisor Amy Leithead and students working on Random Acts of Kindness and "you are not alone" initiatives (10:24)

Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey has a recap of last night's meeting (21:07)

Changes at the North Summit County Fire District (34:28)

Wasatch Camerata's Lorraine Branham and Tiffany Mortensen talk about their upcoming shows this weekend (38:03)

BalletNEXT's upcoming performances (46:50)

