LIVE BLOG: Gwyneth Paltrow in Summit County court for ski accident lawsuit
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 28, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM MDT
Utah Avalanche Forecast Center update (2:47)
Columbus Pacific Development in preliminary talks with Summit County planners (5:26)
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (6:32)
Fluorinated ski wax drop-off deadline approaching (18:42)
Gary and Ryan Crandall discuss the Studio Crossing project at Quinn's Junction (23:02)
Park City Transportation Planner Alex Roy has details on tomorrow's bike and pedestrian plan open house (36:55)
Report on Saturday's avalanche above Midway (44:27)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher