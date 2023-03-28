Local News Hour | March 28, 2023
Utah Avalanche Forecast Center update (2:47)
Columbus Pacific Development in preliminary talks with Summit County planners (5:26)
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (6:32)
Fluorinated ski wax drop-off deadline approaching (18:42)
Gary and Ryan Crandall discuss the Studio Crossing project at Quinn's Junction (23:02)
Park City Transportation Planner Alex Roy has details on tomorrow's bike and pedestrian plan open house (36:55)
Report on Saturday's avalanche above Midway (44:27)