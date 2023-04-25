© 2023 KPCW

🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 25, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM MDT
Willow Creek in Snyderville Basin is in danger of flooding homes again (3:19)
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (6:46)
Working plans for Heber City center show new school, recreation district, updated Main Street (21:35)
People's Health Clinic CEO Mairi Leining talks about an original research article that was published in an international journal on the success of the clinic's diabetes program. (23:23)
Utah jobs: rate of openings slowing, but state still shorthanded (37:14)
Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and Board President Joanne O'Connell discuss the first quarter stats and last week's award winners. (38:55)

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
