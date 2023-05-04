Local News Hour | May 4, 2023
- Mountain Trails Foundation trails report
- Landowners west of Kamas file preliminary paperwork for township
- Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting
- Prospector Square Property Owners Association Executive Director Craig Dennis
- Bomb threat at Smith’s in Kimball Junction was a hoax
- Figure Skating Club of Park City details "The Greatest Show on Ice"
- Private helipad on hold in Wasatch County as neighbors flag concerns
- UDOT accepting comments on Kimball Junction options online