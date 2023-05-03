UDOT accepting comments on Kimball Junction options online

The public can weigh in on three alternatives UDOT is considering for the Interstate 80 and state Route 224 interchange, better known as Kimball Junction.

UDOT said it wants to allocate money to help traffic in Kimball Junction, Park City and wider Summit County, but it won’t do so until it completes a study on what the needs are. Its “environmental impact study” on the area began in 2022 and is scheduled to end in late 2024.

The study’s current phase focuses on actual changes to the roads. There are three main alternatives currently in play.

UDOT held public meetings about the options in January and now wants to give people who couldn’t attend the opportunity to share their thoughts online.

The organization has also published a document detailing its methods for screening the three options, so that if and when any are chosen or eliminated, there’s transparency as to why.

The current options are (1) a split-diamond interchange and intersection improvements, (2) grade-separated intersections with one-way frontage roads to the I-80 interchange and (3) intersection improvements with pedestrian enhancements.

The split-diamond interchange expands the access roads at Kimball Junction and adds a bridge access to Landmark Drive over I-80 before the actual interchange.

The grade-separated intersection option focuses more on state Route 224, adding bridges to Newpark Boulevard and Ute Boulevard so traffic can bypass the intersections entirely.

The third option is to add miscellaneous intersection improvements around the junction.