🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Summit County

UDOT accepting comments on Kimball Junction options online

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 3, 2023 at 3:15 PM MDT
kimball_junction.jpg
Summit County
/
State Route 224 and Interstate 80's interchange is projected to fail UDOT traffic standards soon if improvements aren't made.

The Utah Department of Transportation is midway through a three-year study of Kimball Junction’s traffic woes. So far, it’s proposed three different paths forward.

The public can weigh in on three alternatives UDOT is considering for the Interstate 80 and state Route 224 interchange, better known as Kimball Junction.

UDOT said it wants to allocate money to help traffic in Kimball Junction, Park City and wider Summit County, but it won’t do so until it completes a study on what the needs are. Its “environmental impact study” on the area began in 2022 and is scheduled to end in late 2024.

The study’s current phase focuses on actual changes to the roads. There are three main alternatives currently in play.

UDOT held public meetings about the options in January and now wants to give people who couldn’t attend the opportunity to share their thoughts online.

The organization has also published a document detailing its methods for screening the three options, so that if and when any are chosen or eliminated, there’s transparency as to why.

The current options are (1) a split-diamond interchange and intersection improvements, (2) grade-separated intersections with one-way frontage roads to the I-80 interchange and (3) intersection improvements with pedestrian enhancements.

The split-diamond interchange expands the access roads at Kimball Junction and adds a bridge access to Landmark Drive over I-80 before the actual interchange.

UDOT10251.png
UDOT
/
Alternative A Fact Sheet
Alternative A: Split-diamond interchange with intersection improvements.
- Provides new access points, better traffic dispersion and direct access into Kimball Junction on the south side of I-80.
- Pedestrian tunnel would increase connectivity and comfort.
- Improves travel time and mobility.
- Minimizes queuing onto I-80.

The grade-separated intersection option focuses more on state Route 224, adding bridges to Newpark Boulevard and Ute Boulevard so traffic can bypass the intersections entirely.

UDOT10252.png
UDOT
/
Alternative B Fact Sheet
Alternative B: Grade-separated intersections with one-way frontage roads to the I-80 interchange.
- Increase walking comfort by decreasing volume of traffic next to and crossing pedestrian/bicycle routes.
- By depressing the roadway through Kimball Junction, there would be fewer visual impacts.
- Improves travel time and mobility.
- Minimizes queuing onto I-80.

The third option is to add miscellaneous intersection improvements around the junction.

UDOT10253.png
UDOT
/
Alternative C Fact Sheet
Alternative C: Intersection improvements with pedestrian enhancements.
- Pedestrian tunnel would increase connectivity and comfort.
- Improves travel time and mobility.
- People would be incentivized to have additional occupants in vehicle.
- Minimizes queuing onto I-80.

UDOT set up a portal to submit comments and questions on the three potential paths forward and its methods for evaluating them. It will be open from April 28 until May 28.

