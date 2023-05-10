Local News Hour | May 10, 2023
- ‘The Grand Home’: Kouri Richins’ unfinished Midway mansion could have buyer
- Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones shares monthly update
- Rocky Mountain Power wildfire mitigation project nears completion
- Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting
- Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher shares Chamber events
- Prospector property owners agree to $1.6 million assessment for area improvements