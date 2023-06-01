Local News Hour | June 1, 2023
- Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (2:40)
- Former mayoral candidate David Dobkin running for Park City Council (5:53)
- Summit County Councilmember Malena Stevens recaps meeting (8:15)
- Ski Utah President and CEO Nathan Rafferty has a preliminary look at ski numbers from this year's record season (23:11)
- Park City Economic Development Program Manager Jenny Diersen has details on the opening of Park Silly Sunday Market and an overview of summer events (35:39)
- Park City Council to discuss Deer Valley project, recap Sundance (46:15)