Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 9, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published June 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM MDT
A wildfire burns along the 101 freeway in Ventura, California.

Utah elections delayed for special election to replace Rep. Stewart (3:40)

Midway City Council race: Nine candidates vie for three seats (5:45)

South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting (7:09)

Steve Davis, Senior Vice President of Zions Insurance discusses new challenges in homeowners insurance market with wildfires (23:09)

Encircle Executive Director Jordan Sgro on opening new facility in Heber Valley (38:58)

Park City Film debuting new theater seating Friday (49:07)

Local News Hour
