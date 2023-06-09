Local News Hour | June 9, 2023
Utah elections delayed for special election to replace Rep. Stewart (3:40)
Midway City Council race: Nine candidates vie for three seats (5:45)
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting (7:09)
Steve Davis, Senior Vice President of Zions Insurance discusses new challenges in homeowners insurance market with wildfires (23:09)
Encircle Executive Director Jordan Sgro on opening new facility in Heber Valley (38:58)