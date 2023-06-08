Midway City Council race: Nine candidates vie for three seats

Incumbents Lisa Kohler Orme and Kevin Payne will face off against seven other candidates: Rachel Blossey, Jordan Councill, Craig Knight, Jeff Nicholas, Whitney Peterson, Kate Roberts and Craig Simons.

Current councilmember Steve Dougherty will not seek re-election.

Midway City Recorder Brad Wilson explained that the city does not have municipal districts, so all five seats on the council represent the city at-large. And because these races are non-partisan, all nine candidates will be vying for the three seats in one primary election.

“The three candidates who received the least number of votes will then be eliminated during the primary and the remaining six will go on to the general election,” he said.

Wilson said the number of candidates who filed for this election was unusually high.

“The last election, the incumbents ran unopposed. The previous election, when we had three open council seats, we had five people running,” he said.