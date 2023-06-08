Utah elections moved back a few weeks

Utah Governor Spencer Cox issued a set of proclamations Wednesday evening, moving the primary and general election dates for this year.

Primary elections will move to September 5, the day after Labor Day, and the general election will move to November 21, two weeks later than the original date of November 7.

The move could be unprecedented. It is the first time in at least several decades Utah has not held elections on the first Tuesday in November.

The reason for the delay is the resignation of Utah Congressman Chris Stewart, who represents the state's second district, which covers Salt Lake City and the southwest rural part of the state, including Tooele and St. George.

The six-term Republican officially resigned Tuesday, citing his wife's illness. His resignation is effective September 15. Under Utah law, the governor had seven days to determine a schedule to replace Stewart with a special election.

Cox issued two proclamations Wednesday, one announcing the special election to replace Stewart, and the other calling the legislature into a special session to work out the financial and legal details of the new dates. The special session will be June 14 at 4 p.m.

Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams said, "It's imperative Utah continues to have full representation in Washington, D.C. With Congressman Stewart resigning, it only makes sense to fill the position as quickly as possible."

House Speaker Brad Wilson added, "The proposed schedule will allow for a seamless transition and only a brief period of time without representation."

And Lt. Gov Deidre Henderson, whose office is in charge of elections, said "This special election timeline lays out a sensible approach for candidates parties, voters and election administrators. We've balanced urgency with election security and accuracy."

Park City Council has three seats up for election this year. The filing deadline was Wednesday, 5 p.m. Nine candidates have entered the race, so there will be a primary election.

Heber City Council also has three seats up for election this year. The city has ranked choice voting, so there is no need for a primary. Candidates can file to run between August 8 - 15.