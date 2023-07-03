Local News Hour | July 3, 2023
Friends of the Library used book sale starts Monday morning (03:06)
Where are fireworks allowed in Summit County? (05:16)
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting (06:55)
Wasatch Back’s Quirky Small Town Fourth of July Celebrations (17:54)
Free Sundance screenings return for locals in July (20:25)
Longtime CEO of Park City Education Foundation leaving (22:27)
Economic Development Program & Special Events Manager Jenny Diersen and Matthew Senker from the Firefly Drone company talk about the 4th of July festivities (24:44)
Utah Department of Public Safety spokesperson Cameron Roden impaired driving consequences with (37:21)