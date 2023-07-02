Friends of the Library used book sale starts Monday morning

The Friends group used to hold its used book sale just once a year over Labor Day weekend. Even though more people are reading digital books, the co-President of the Friends group Signe Jordet says, the number of books donated to the Park City Library continues to increase.

“It takes a lot of work to put on these book sales,” Jordet said. “And so, we thought if we spread it out, it would be easier for our group, and much better for the community to be able to peruse and have multiple opportunities to find new reads.”

Sale hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days. (Only current members of the Friends of the Library will be admitted for the first two hours of the sale on Monday.)

Even though the library will be closed for the 4th of July holiday, Jordet says the book sale can go on, as it will be staged without having to open the library doors.

“We're actually on the first floor when you come into the Lucky Ones coffee shop. We have books right at the entrance of the coffee shop and then to the left. And then on the second floor in room 201.”

Thousands of books she says will be available for sale at bargain prices.

“They are a steal,” she said. “So, children's and paperbacks are $1 and hardback books are $2.”

The proceeds of the sale go directly to support unbudgeted items for the library. In the past year, Jordet says the board picks and chooses what items to fund from the library’s wish list.

“This summer, it's really nice to sit out on the patio on both sides of the library, outside the coffee shop and then in the front,” she said. “And all of those flowers along with the new tables that they've just put out, are sponsored by the Friends of the Library, as well as the speakers for the local speaker series. We do a number of things with the community book gatherings.”

For those who may miss the July sale, Jordet says they re-stock the Friends Corner just as you come into the library with freshly acquired books every week. The Friends’ next used book sale will take place in September over Miners Day (Labor Day) weekend.

