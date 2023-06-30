Where are fireworks allowed in Summit County?

Residents can set off their personal fireworks in Utah from July 2 through the 5th, between 11 am to 11 pm. For the Fourth, that window will extend to midnight.

The only other window for fireworks is two days before and one day after Pioneer Day July 24.

Compared to dryer years when the fire danger is high, there are relatively few restrictions on lighting fireworks.

Kamas passed a ban on fireworks within city limits in 2022 that hasn’t been repealed. The North Summit Fire District told KPCW Coalville has a recurring ordinance that prohibits fireworks within city limits except on July 4 and 24.

Officials from Park City, Oakley, Francis and Henefer confirmed their cities don’t have bans on the books at the time of this report.

When in doubt, check with local municipalities because lighting fireworks unlawfully can result in a fine.

Fireworks are always prohibited land managed by the National Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

According to Park City Fire District Battalion Chief Max Dosher, fireworks that travel over 100 feet into the air usually present the most fire danger. He said to keep a hose or water bucket nearby no matter what.

“After the fireworks are discharged, you should soak them in a bucket of water before you throw them in the trash can,” Dosher said. We do get a lot of dumpster fires.”

He also recommended not letting any children under the age of 12 use sparklers, which burn at a high temperature and can ignite nearby objects or vegetation.