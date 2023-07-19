© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | July 18, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 19, 2023 at 10:54 AM MDT
Wasatch County seeks to meet with school district on Heber City economic growth proposition (03:10)

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau with a preview of this week's county council meeting (07:13)

Interim Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward and Deputy City Manager Jennifer McGrath have details on July 18th's Bonanza Park community meeting (22:34)

Sallie Rinderknecht and Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra with details about the upcoming 100 mile meal event (36:08)

Francis City says multiple pump failures have drained water supply (44:55)

People’s Health Clinic’s new 'Food Farmacy Rx' program gives access to fresh produce (46:41)

