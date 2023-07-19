Local News Hour | July 19, 2023
- There’s a new sheriff in town (3:35)
- Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers with a monthly update (6:31)
- More than 500 acres and counting under agriculture protections in Heber Valley North Fields (20:56)
- Kimball Art Center Executive Director Aldy Milliken has details on the new exhibit and community meeting on the Arts and Culture District (23:00)
- National Ability Center Director of Development Caitlin Bognaski previews the annual Summit Challenge (38:39)
- Park City residents invited to help shape future of Bonanza Park (44:22)
- Francis City: Pumps to blame for crisis, not water supply (47:03)