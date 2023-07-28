Local News Hour | July 28, 2023
- Local couple plans to renovate, reopen historic Kamas Theater (3:15)
- Property tax changes possible in Wasatch County, 'Truth in Taxation' hearings set for August (6:17)
- Summit County Assessor Stephanie Poll shares county's new property value app (9:41)
- Park City Mayor Nann Worel recaps last night's meeting (22:14)
- Park City encourages people to bus, bike and walk during high-traffic weekend (34:00)
- Park City Mountain invites public to learn about new gondola (35:59)
- New Heber Valley equine sanctuary rescues horses from slaughter (36:54)
- Salt Lake Tribune's Lauren Gustus discusses latest top stories (39:20)