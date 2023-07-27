© 2023 KPCW

Park City Mountain invites public to learn about new gondola

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM MDT
Park City Mountain recently replaced all the cabins on the Red Pine Gondola. The newly proposed Sunrise Gondola would similarly take skiers and riders to the bottom of the High Meadow and Saddleback Express chairlifts.
Park City Mountain
Park City Mountain is hosting an open house Aug. 3 to share plans about a new 10-person gondola.

The resort and the Canyons Village Management Association are looking to reduce wait times for skiers and riders to get on the mountain.

Replacing the Sunrise lift, the new 10-person Sunrise Gondola would connect the base of Canyons Village near the Pendry hotel to the Red Pine area, at the bottom of the High Meadow and Saddleback Express lifts. It’s subject to government approvals.

If completed, it would provide a third way to get out of the Canyons base, along with the Red Pine Gondola and Orange Bubble Express.

“Park City Mountain leadership is meeting with local government staff, community leaders and residents to ensure our application complies with applicable requirements and improves the guest experience for all guests, including locals,” resort spokesperson Sara Huey said.

The community is invited to the Grand Summit Hotel Thursday, Aug. 3, to learn more about the project. Reservations are required. A link to register can be found here.

