Park City Mountain invites public to learn about new gondola

The resort and the Canyons Village Management Association are looking to reduce wait times for skiers and riders to get on the mountain.

Replacing the Sunrise lift, the new 10-person Sunrise Gondola would connect the base of Canyons Village near the Pendry hotel to the Red Pine area, at the bottom of the High Meadow and Saddleback Express lifts. It’s subject to government approvals.

If completed, it would provide a third way to get out of the Canyons base, along with the Red Pine Gondola and Orange Bubble Express.

“Park City Mountain leadership is meeting with local government staff, community leaders and residents to ensure our application complies with applicable requirements and improves the guest experience for all guests, including locals,” resort spokesperson Sara Huey said.

The community is invited to the Grand Summit Hotel Thursday, Aug. 3, to learn more about the project. Reservations are required. A link to register can be found here.