Local News Hour | August 15, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Students return to high school this week in Heber (04:19)
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau with a preview of this week's county council meeting (05:40)
Interim Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward and Deputy City Manager Jen McGrath with an update on the Bonanza Park planning effort that will be discussed in a meeting on Tuesday August 29 (20:24)
Child dies in boating accident at Echo Reservoir (34:55)
Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra with a monthly update (35:49)
Wasatch County's total real property value has doubled in two years (44:03)
Woman rescued after falling 40 feet at Provo River Falls (46:57)