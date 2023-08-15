© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 15, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 15, 2023 at 6:22 PM MDT
The area in red is the five acres owned by Park City called Bonanza Park.
Park City Municipal
/
Parkcity.org website photo

Students return to high school this week in Heber (04:19)

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau with a preview of this week's county council meeting (05:40)

Interim Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward and Deputy City Manager Jen McGrath with an update on the Bonanza Park planning effort that will be discussed in a meeting on Tuesday August 29 (20:24)

Child dies in boating accident at Echo Reservoir (34:55)

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra with a monthly update (35:49)

Wasatch County's total real property value has doubled in two years (44:03)

Woman rescued after falling 40 feet at Provo River Falls (46:57)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher