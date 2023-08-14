Woman rescued after falling 40 feet at Provo River Falls

The Park City Fire District responded to a call at 4:45 p.m. after a woman walking across the top of Provo River Falls fell about 40 feet.

PCFD Spokesperson Michele Anderson said an off-duty Unified Fire Authority medic who was also visiting the falls helped the woman before emergency crews arrived.

Rescue crews had to cut down several trees and logs to reach the woman.

Family members and other hikers helped medical crews carry the woman up the steep trail to the parking lot where a helicopter was waiting to take her to the hospital.

Anderson said the woman suffered back and pelvic injuries and mild hypothermia because she was in the water for an extended period of time.

Many agencies helped with the rescue including South Summit Fire, Summit County EMS, Park City Fire Paramedics, Summit County Search and Rescue, Summit County Sheriff’s Officers, and the Division of Natural Resource Officers.