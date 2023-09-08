© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 8, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published September 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM MDT
Calls for child care help grow in Summit County ahead of federal funding cliff (3:29)

New art with old history coming to the Rail Trail next spring (7:42)

Heber Valley 9/11 Day of Service events with Spud Beckham (9:42)

Wasatch County Council discusses plans for Jordanelle shopping center (20:08)

Holy Cross Ministries' Andy Cier and Denise Cooper detail the upcoming Autumn Harvest Benefit (22:05)

KRCL General Manager Gavin Dahl discusses the 909 Day Block party and record sale (39:13)

