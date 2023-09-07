Wasatch County Council discusses plans for Jordanelle shopping center

The proposed Keetley Square development, which includes grocery shopping, restaurants, retail, and office space, is planned for a site near the Jordanelle Reservoir, at the intersection of Jordanelle Parkway and Alpine Avenue.

The site developer presented a new proposal that adds 3,000 square feet, about the size of a tennis court, of outdoor dining to the plan, along with bike parking and e-bike charging stations.

The council’s primary concern was whether enough parking had been allocated for the anticipated traffic, especially during the winter season. The site is near Mayflower, what is now the Deer Valley resort expansion. The current parking plan includes 140 spaces, just over half the number required by code.

Stefanie Wilson attended the meeting to represent the site developer. She said the parking plan accounts for the peak times of the businesses that will be part of Keetley Square. She anticipates many visitors will choose alternative modes of transportation, reducing the need for car parking.

She also said she wants to focus on creating an attractive development that will encourage people to gather.

“What we’re trying to do here is create a vibrant area, but unfortunately, you don’t create a sense of place with acres upon acres of parking lots,” she said.

Nevertheless, the council decided to require a traffic consultant to review the parking proposal before approval is granted.

“Having that third independent party look at it will carry a lot of weight,” Councilmember Erik Rowland said.

During Wednesday's meeting, the council also heard an update from Wasatch County MIDA Coordinator Mike Davis on the Deer Valley expansion. The county council plans to create an agreement with the resort to share tax revenue.

The council also discussed updates on the Rail Trail construction project. The council intends to apply for grants to cover about half of the cost to complete the next stage of the project, with the hope of beginning construction on a section near the Deer Creek Reservoir up to the Heber City border.