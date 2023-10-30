Local News Hour | October 30, 2023

EPA may step in to remove soil piles at Treasure Mountain Junior High(03:55)

Resident activist Angela Moschetta shares updates on Park City Mountain lift appeal and Deer Valley's Snow Park project (07:08)

Brewmaster Nils Imboden, marketing manager Rick Seven and owner Greg Schirf detail the rebranding of Wasatch Brew Pub to "Top of Main Park City" (25:05)

National Ability Center chief program and education officer Tracy Meier talk about the Saluting Our Heroes luncheon Nov. 2 (39:29)

Wasatch County Event Center plans concern some neighbors (44:47)

Oakley gets FiiZ, coffee shop, bakery in diner expansion(47:30)

Midway hosts 13th annual ski swap in November(48:32)