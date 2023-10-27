Oakley gets FiiZ, coffee shop, bakery in diner expansion

Oakley’s has more food options now, with the new Oakley Bakery, Oakley Roasting Co. and a FiiZ Drinks soda shop.

They’re opening downstairs in the renovated diner, which celebrated its own grand opening last month. It’s all part of local businessman Steve Smith’s efforts to revamp Oakley’s city center.

The combo FiiZ and coffee shop is an independently operated franchise, the second such location.

Andy Capener The combo FiiZ and coffee shop is downstairs from the expanded diner.

The first Oakley Roasting Co. and FiiZ opened earlier this year down the street in Kamas. The Oakley location features a drive-thru, which some residents maligned in a recent city survey although others enjoy the convenience.

The bakery is expected to improve the diner above, with baked goods like hamburger buns produced in-house.

Saturday’s grand opening celebration features deals from open to close like dollar doughnuts and sodas.

Hours:

FiiZ and Oakley Roasting Co., 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oakley Bakery, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Deals:

FiiZ Drinks: $1 sodas and $2 specialty drinks

Oakley Roasting Co.: $1 doughnuts (limit 2 per person)

Oakley Bakery: $2.50 Sourdough Bread Loaf, All Cookies $1, $1 Banana Bread Slices