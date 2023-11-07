Local News Hour | November 6, 2023
Live PC Give PC meets donor goal but dollars are down (03:40)
Park City mayor hopes to share new Deer Valley project details before 2024(06:35)
Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith with an update on our law enforcement issues (09:18)
New Bonanza Park survey just dropped(24:27)
Live PC Give PC Update/Tally with Joel Zarrow and Brandi Connolly (25:36)
Park City Senior Center President Cheryl Soshnik has details on the final vaccine clinic and opening on Wednesdays for drop-in activities (37:25)