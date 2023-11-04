Live PC Give PC meets donor goal but dollars are down

While the donor count started in late August, the majority of contributions came in on Friday - Park City’s annual day of giving.

The event is hosted by the Park City Community Foundation. The foundation’s Vice President of Equity and Impact Diego Zegarra says 124 nonprofits participated and raised more than $4.8 million.

“For our 13th annual Live PC Give PC, the community came together and raised $4,833,934, which is a superlative amount for our local nonprofits,” he said. “And most importantly, we really, were looking for participation and a greater number of donors. And we surpassed our goal of 7000 by 160 donors.”

Zegarra says the foundation considers the event a success, even though the amount raised dropped by about $400,000 from last year’s record amount of $5.2 million,

“$4.8 million is an incredible amount of money for our community,” he said. “We've always looked to increase awareness about the event and get more donors involved as a way to engage philanthropically. Such a great component of this town is the nonprofits that the day of giving us just an anchor around it. And yeah, we're looking at what a 7%, 8% increase in total donors. That has kept going up every year.”

About $1 million of the $4.8 million he says came from matching grants by individual donors to a specific organization.

Once again Mountain Trails Foundation had the most donations of any nonprofit, with 1,024 donors contributing just over $155,000. KPCW Radio finished in 9th position overall, with 451 donors contributing almost $110,000. You can see how much money each nonprofit made by going to the website livepcgivepc.org.

This is the only fundraiser of the year for the Community Foundation. Zegarra says they received $562,000 in direct donations.

“We are grateful to everyone that donated,” he said. “We give out grants to community nonprofits, to host the annual Day of Giving with Live PC Give PC, to offer nonprofit roundtables, education for nonprofits and other another services and programs that we offer.”

Right now, he says they’re focused on closing out this year’s day of giving and picking up all of the signs around town before looking ahead at 2024.