Local News Hour | November 10, 2023
- Wolves shut out Miners in high school football semifinals (3:54)
- Summit County deputy fatally shoots suspect after multi-county chase (5:15)
- Allegations of government misbehavior, declarations of faith abound at Heber Valley temple meeting (6:51)
- South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting (9:36)
- Teresa Drenick of the Anti-Defamation League on Utah visit and impact on local students (22:26)
- Corey Peterson Utah Dept of Veterans Affairs (38:30)
- Midway Ski Swap recap with Bobbie Walbach, director of the thrift store that hosted the ski swap in Midway (47:09)