Deputy fatally shoots suspect after multi-county chase

The Wasatch County Sheriff said a deputy with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office saw a wanted vehicle in Kamas in the early morning hours of Nov. 9.

The car was registered to an adult male with an active, no bail warrant for his arrest.

The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over around 12:30 a.m., but the driver fled into Wasatch County and crashed on Bench Creek Road, which is just south of Woodland.

Deputies say the driver then got out and “advanced toward the deputy wielding a large, blunt object.”

The Summit County deputy shot the man and then began CPR until emergency medical services arrived. The man died at the scene.

"The involved deputy was not physically injured and has been placed on routine paid administrative leave," the Wasatch County sheriff said in a press release late Nov. 9.

The man who died had a warrant out of 4th District Court, which the Wasatch County sheriff says was for violating his probation for felony criminal mischief convictions in 2018.

“During this case, the male had damaged the power supply to vital communication infrastructure serving parts of Wasatch and Summit counties,” the sheriff said.

Wasatch County deputies had also attempted to serve an eviction on the suspect in August of this year. Based on the suspect’s history and information from his associates, deputies say they made “extensive efforts to contact him away from his residence,” aiming to reduce the likelihood of a harmful confrontation.

The Wasatch County sheriff says a multi-agency investigation is currently underway, led by the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

The press release from the sheriff’s office did not give the name of the suspect who died. KPCW will continue to follow this developing story.