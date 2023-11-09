Wolves shut out Miners in high school football semifinals

The Park City Miners traveled to Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah for their 4A semifinal game against the Green Canyon Wolves on Thursday night. The Miners entered the contest averaging 36 points per game. However, a stingy Wolves defense held the Miners scoreless in a 21-0 win.

The Wolves took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards for a touchdown. From there, the two teams were locked in a defensive battle. The Miners struggled to move the ball, but their own stiff defense kept the game close with a halftime score of 7-0.

Fortunes did not change for Park City following the break. Green Canyon dominated the third quarter with two touchdowns and a stifling defense that would not allow the Miners any momentum. Leading 21-0 in the fourth quarter, the Wolves methodically held the ball for much of the quarter as an exhausted Park City defense was helpless to stop them.

The Miners finish their outstanding season with an 11-2 record. Green Canyon advances to the 4A championship game and will take on the winner of Friday night’s Ridgeline/Crimson Cliffs game.

In other area high school football action, the South Summit Wildcats will play the for the 2A championship against the San Juan Broncos on Saturday, November 11 at 4 p.m. at Southern Utah University. The game will be broadcast at teamhive.live and on KSL Sports.

