Local News Hour | November 28, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
- Park City voters reject first rec bond in more than 20 years (4:00)
- Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (6:49)
- Renne Hall with the Park City Treble Makers has details on this year's holiday concerts (23:26)
- Slamdance replaces Sundance at the Yarrow (32:40)
- GivingTuesday offers chance to give local on Nov. 28 (33:19)
- Budget cuts likely as Summit County tries to avoid tax increase (35:49)
- Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force member Joe Urankar and trainer Olivia Jaramillo from Equality Utah have details about LGBTQ+ in the Workplace training on Dec. 7 (38:43)