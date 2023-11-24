Slamdance replaces Sundance at the Yarrow

Slamdance, the edgier version of Sundance, returns to Park City for its 30th anniversary in late January.

Instead of operating out of the Treasure Mountain Inn on the top of Main Street, the film festival will be at The Yarrow Doubletree Hotel in 2024.

The location marks a return home for the organization, which hosted screenings at The Yarrow in its inaugural year in 1995.

Sundance has hosted screenings at the hotel in recent years, but the venue was cut from the list for the upcoming festival.

Tickets are now on sale for Slamdance, which runs from Jan. 19-25.

