© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Slamdance replaces Sundance at the Yarrow

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 24, 2023 at 4:41 PM MST
The Yarrow.
Parker Malatesta
The Yarrow.

The Slamdance Film Festival is moving back to its original home in January.

Slamdance, the edgier version of Sundance, returns to Park City for its 30th anniversary in late January.

Instead of operating out of the Treasure Mountain Inn on the top of Main Street, the film festival will be at The Yarrow Doubletree Hotel in 2024.

The location marks a return home for the organization, which hosted screenings at The Yarrow in its inaugural year in 1995.

Sundance has hosted screenings at the hotel in recent years, but the venue was cut from the list for the upcoming festival.

Tickets are now on sale for Slamdance, which runs from Jan. 19-25.

Learn more about Slamdance
Tags
Park City Slamdance Film Festival
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta
Related Content