Local News Hour | February 6, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:22)
Utah’s 'bathroom bill' includes potentially broader provisions(04:42)
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting (07:32)
Utah Legislature update with KUER reporter Saige Miller (22:05)
Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues (36:33)
Blue Sky Ranch adding new restaurant, spa, yoga facilities (45:14)
Park City edition Monopoly includes photo of southern Utah(46:36)