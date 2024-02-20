Local News Hour | February 20, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:13)
Park City Council uninterested in renewing deed restriction program (06:43)
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau with a preview of this week's county council meeting (09:39)
Utah Legislature update with KUER reporters Saige Miller (21:12)
Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra with a monthly update (36:01)
Wasatch County councilmember proposes new event to celebrate local heritage (43:56)
Wildlife advocacy group pushes for Park City’s support ahead of policy retreat(46:14)