Local News Hour | February 21, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:03)
- Future Utah MLB team could lead to higher hotel prices in the Wasatch Back (7:57)
- Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers with a monthly update (11:28)
- Park City's new Transportation Director Tim Sanderson introduces himself to the community (23:03)
- Why does this Coalville road's name change for a tenth of a mile? (34:45)
- Main Street businesses praise 2024 Sundance traffic flow changes (36:12)
- Deer Valley Avalanche Mitigation Supervisor Mark Chytka talks about the free screening of the new film produced by Bode Miller, "The Paradise Paradox," on Feb. 27 (37:47)
- Baristas at Park City-area Starbucks petition for union (45:24)